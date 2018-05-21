TESLA

Driver identified in deadly Tesla crash into pond in Castro Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person has died after a Tesla Model S was found in a pond in Castro Valley Sunday night, according to the CHP. (KGO-TV)

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A driver has been identified after he was found dead in a Tesla Model S in a Castro Valley pond Sunday night, according to the CHP. Authorities confirmed the victim is Keith Leung, 34, of Danville.

Crow Canyon Road was closed for hours while authorities investigated the scene. It has since been reopened.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

The wrecked Tesla was taken to a tow yard in Alameda County.

The CHP is trying to figure out what led to the crash.

Click here for the latest stories and videos on Tesla.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidenttraffic accidentteslatraffic fatalitiesCastro ValleySan Ramon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
Tesla Model X sets new record for towing Boeing Dreamliner
TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101
Tesla hits pause button on Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
More tesla
TRAFFIC
Police activity triggers block Muni N-Judah line
How to navigate Bay to Breakers on Sunday
Court appearance delayed for deadly DUI crash suspect
Harvey Milk Plaza semifinal designs revealed
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man dies after fall into baggage claim level at SFO
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Body cam video shows terrifying evacuations in North Bay fires
LGBT community cheers pope's 'God made you like this' remark
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
Steph Curry's shimmy returns in Game 3, and so does his shot
Warriors beat Rockets in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Show More
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets
Mountain lion that killed cyclist was emaciated, officials say
More News