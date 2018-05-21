Here’s Tesla Model S at tow yard in San Leandro. It crashed last night into pond near San Ramon/Castro Valley on Crow Canyon Road. One person killed. pic.twitter.com/LOegokDdSz — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 21, 2018

Here’s where Tesla Model S went through a fence and launched into a pond on Crow Canyon Road near San Ramon/Castro Valley. 1 person killed. pic.twitter.com/5wLTQHprfi — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 21, 2018

A driver has been identified after he was found dead in a Tesla Model S in a Castro Valley pond Sunday night, according to the CHP. Authorities confirmed the victim is Keith Leung, 34, of Danville.Crow Canyon Road was closed for hours while authorities investigated the scene. It has since been reopened.The wrecked Tesla was taken to a tow yard in Alameda County.The CHP is trying to figure out what led to the crash.