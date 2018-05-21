Man dies after fall into baggage claim level at SFO

A man has died after he fell from the mezzanine level down to the baggage claim level at San Francisco International Airport this morning, airport officials said. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
A man has died after he fell from the mezzanine level to the baggage claim level at Terminal 3 of the San Francisco International Airport this morning, airport officials said.

Authorities say the man fell before 9 a.m. He is described as being in his late 50s to early 60s. His identity has not been released.

