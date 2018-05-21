Man dies after fall into baggage claim level at SFO

#BREAKING: Man falls from mezzanine level to ground floor (baggage claim) at #SFO Terminal 3, according to witness at the scene. Happened shortly before 9am. @abc7newsbayarea has confirmed the man did not survive his injuries. Incident is currently under investigation. #ABC7Now — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) May 21, 2018

A man has died after he fell from the mezzanine level to the baggage claim level at Terminal 3 of the San Francisco International Airport this morning, airport officials said.Authorities say the man fell before 9 a.m. He is described as being in his late 50s to early 60s. His identity has not been released.