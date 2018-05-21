Doctor gets 3 years for spiking girlfriend's tea with abortion drug

Brooke Fiske says she was dating Sikander Imran when he slipped dangerous pills into her tea, causing her to have a miscarriage. Court records show Imran was arrested in Arlington County, Virgina in 2017.
He pleaded guilty to fetal homicide earlier this year.
RELATED: California abortion law lands at the Supreme Court
Imran's lawyers said he was dealing with mental health problems at the time, including panic attacks and had threatened suicide. Imran told the judge he loved Fiske "more than anyone in the world" and prays for their unborn child everyday. Fiske asked the judge to grant some leniency to Imran at his sentencing hearing on May 18.
"I think that when something tragic happens, it is really important to find a way to move forward and to use it for good," Fiske said.
The judge listened to Fiske and sentenced Imran to three years in prison with 17 years suspended.
"What matters is that people hear this story and realize that either they need help themselves and they're going to reach out and get it before something awful happens, or they realize that whatever weight, whatever tragedy, whatever pain they're carrying, there is a way through it," Fiske said.
Imran has lost his medical license and faces deportation to Pakistan after he serves his term, according to WJLA-TV.