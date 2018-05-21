SF Eats: Double Decker expands, Ichiraku ramen debuts, Crave quietly shutters

Opening
Mission
Double Decker (2956 24th St.)
Distinguished Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from the Mission that burger joint Double Decker has opened its second location in a space that once occupied Sweetheart Bakery between Harrison and Alabama streets.
Al said the menu appears to be identical to its flagship location at 465 Grove St. (between Octavia and Gough) and that the expansion "quietly opened last Friday."
Photo: Chandler/Hoodline Tipline
On the menu, look for sandwiches like its signature Double Decker burger topped with Swiss and American cheese, a Buffalo burger topped with Swiss and Buffalo hot sauce or the battered fish filet burger with cheddar cheese and tartar sauce.
If you're in the mood for something a little different, the eatery features chicken wings and chips, or wings by the dozen, double dozen or a bucket of fifty served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Ichiraku. | Photo: Dan B./Yelp
Inner Richmond
Ichiraku (5336 Geary Blvd.)
Tipster Misha V. wrote in to let us know that new ramen joint Ichiraku has opened in the former TeaOne space, which closed earlier this year on Geary between 17th and 18th avenues.
The new eatery specializes in tonkotsu-style ramen, a pork-based broth that's milky in color, and features three variations to choose from, regular tonkotsu, black garlic tonkotsu or red garlic tonkotsu. Each bowl comes with black fungus, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, a soft-boiled egg, pork chashu and green onions.
Look for sides on offer, too, like gyoza, takoyaki (octopus balls), edamame and wakame (seaweed) salad.
Ichiraku has a limited supply of broth, according to its menu; when it runs out, the shop closes for the remainder of the day.
The restaurant is open Wednesday-Monday 5-10 p.m.
Closure
Crave. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Russian Hill
Crave (2164 Polk St.)
Russian Hill cafe Crave has closed, according to tipster Al and a note posted to the door of the business.
"Thank you so much for being part of our lives these past ten years," the note reads. "We had great coworkers and wonderful guests these past years. We will cherish every memory."
According to the message, owners John Lamkin and Lynn Ramsey have closed in order to bring "refreshed energy" to their other eatery, Street, which is just up the block at 2141 Polk St.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Crave featured breakfast and lunch fare from chef Lamkin, while Street's menu focuses on New American cuisine and a "sophisticated dinning experience," according to the business' website.
At Street, expect to see a rotating seasonal menu with dishes like clam and shrimp linguine, grilled Hawaiian ahi with Meyer lemon aioli or a New York steak with gorgonzola butter. (Check out the full menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)
Thanks as always to our veteran informant Al M. and tipsters Chandler and Misha V. for the leads!
