Consumer Reports does not recommend Tesla's Model 3

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Consumer Reports announced that it cannot recommend Tesla's Model 3 sedan.

In its review, Consumer Reports praised the Model 3 for its battery range and handling but pointed out shortcomings with ride quality, its control panel, and especially braking.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

Consumer Reports says the vehicle's stopping range is far worse than other cars tested.

It's even longer than that of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

