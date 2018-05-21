FOOD & DRINK

Papa's got a brand-new baguette: Banh Mi Oven opens Downtown

Jennifer C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 221 E. San Fernando St., Banh Mi Oven serves the Southeast Asian country's national sandwich.

All banh mi include pickled carrots and radishes, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapenos, but customers can choose from options like sweet-and-sour pork, grilled chicken, fried egg and sardines. Further menu items include drinks like Vietnamese coffee and Thai iced tea, along with sides like spring rolls, beef stew, and fried rice.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 13 Yelp reviews, Banh Mi Oven has made a promising start.

"I just got done with my grilled chicken banh mi and it was yummy," wrote Yelper Abigail M. "The sauce was tasty and the baguette it was on got all nice and chewy from soaking in it. I paired my sandwich with the Thai iced tea -- and man, it was so good."

Yelper Julie N. added, "I'm super excited that Banh Mi Oven is open for business so close to San Jose State University. It is in a very convenient location, and the staff are also very friendly. I was lucky to find my favorite banh mi sandwich (vegetarian barbecue), and I really appreciate the affordable prices since they have the "mini" option for a couple of their sandwiches, which is slightly smaller than half of the original size."

Banh Mi Oven is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News