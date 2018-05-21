FOOD & DRINK

Tea Village brings bubble teas and more to Downtown

Photo: Tea Village/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a sweet treat that's also easy on the eyes?

Tea Village, a new spot serving bubble tea, cremas and sparkling drinks, is now open at 231 E. Santa Clara St.

Customers select a beverage, then indicate their preferred level of sweetness. Menu offerings include a diverse range of flavors and textures, including rose tea crema, Sakura strawberry green tea and peach sparkling tea.

So far, Tea Village has earned five stars out of six Yelp reviews.

"The tea is really fresh and favorable," wrote Yelper Allen C. "My girlfriend had a rosella sparking drink and she loved it. Glad to have a different yet good tea shop in San Jose."

Quan L. added, "Love their fresh milk boba tea. The tea texture is silky and the milk and tea are very well balanced."

Tea Village is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
