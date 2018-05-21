Burglary suspect takes K9 hostage in Fremont

A brazen, daytime home burglary was thwarted by an alert landscaper.Home surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking toward the house in question, on Faulkner Drive in Fremont, around 1:45 Monday afternoon.Moments later the street came alive with police."It was kind of intense," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.Fremont police said the suspect broke a window and went inside the house.A landscaper working next door heard the glass shatter and called for help.Officers said the suspect tried to escape out the back door and front door but realized police had him surrounded.Officers sent in a K9 unit... only to watch the suspect drag the dog into the house.Shortly afterward, the suspect came out of the house with something in his hand.Police said he was acting like it was a gun, but officers realized it was remote control.They continued to order the suspect to surrender.He finally did about 30 minutes after it all began.Police arrested 23-year-old Robert Lomack. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite.The K9 was not hurt.