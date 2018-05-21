Fools Errand plans summer opening on Divisadero

A local restaurateur is preparing to open Fool's Errand, a new beer and wine bar inside the former Mojo Bicycle Cafe space at 639 Divisadero St. Proprietor John Dampeer, who launched Noe Valley restaurants Hamlet and Caskhouse, plans to debut the new project mid-summer.
Dampeer said he's been looking for a space along the corridor for a few years. "The vibe and energy on the street is awesome," he said. "I couldn't ask for a better location for this project."
Hamlet closed in January, and Dampeer shuttered Caskhouse in 2017 after just three years of operation. At the time, he told Eater the move was part of "a natural progression."
John Dampeer at Hamlet in Noe Valley. | Photo: Alisa Scerrato/Hoodline
While he's still working on the menus, he said he plans to offer the same range of casual offerings he served at previous restaurants. "The space already has a great neighborhood feeling to it, so all I'm looking to expand on that," he said.
Part of the preparation involves curating the beer and wine selection. "It's always been very important to me to have lists that complement each other, not just focusing on just beer or just wine," said Dampeer.
The beverage program at Fool's Errand will include local breweries, along a wine selection that focuses on "fringe regions" like the Canary Islands and Croatia, whole also spotlighting "exciting and intriguing California and domestic winemakers who are producing really fun, natural wines."
Dampeer said the location already has a warm, cozy vibe, so he plans to make small changes instead doing a major renovation. The restaurant's sidewalk seating will remain intact, he noted.
"Divisadero has lot of activity right now and I can't be more excited about jumping into the mix," he said.
