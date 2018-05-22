EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1826617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him, but it was his odd-looking statue that attracted attention in Wednesday's ceremony honoring the Portugal star in his hometown.

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "it's not the most flattering... but it's nice."The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.Chastain is a San Jose Native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner Executive John McVay and Former Giants Pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.Chastain's plaque reminded people of a now infamous statue created of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.