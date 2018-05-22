OAKLAND, Calif. --The Houston Rockets will try to bounce back Tuesday from the most lopsided loss in their post-season history -- the 126-85 defeat by the Golden State Warriors in Game 3.
The win gave the Warriors a 2-1 series lead in the NBA's Western Conference finals.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows his team has shown a tendency to lose focus when there's not as much on the line. That may have contributed to Golden State coming out flat in a 127-105 loss in Game 2 after winning the series opener by 13 points.
On Monday, Andre Iguodala was listed as doubtful for the Dubs in Game 4. His status changed after a knee injury suffered in Game 3 on Sunday night.
There has been only one Western Conference playoff game this month decided by fewer than eight points -- and there hadn't been a single playoff game in either conference decided by single digits since May 9, until Monday night's nine-point win by the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Boston Celtics, 111-to-102. That Eastern Conference series is now tied at two apiece.
Game 4 will be held at the Oracle Arena.
