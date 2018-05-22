Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the European parliament in Belgium Tuesday morning.He has again apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, echoing much of what he said to Congress last month. New privacy rules go into effect in Europe on Friday, requiring companies to provide more information about the data they collect, and offer consumers greater ability to opt out."We're going even further to comply with these strong new rules. We're making the same controls and settings available to people who use Facebook around the world," said Zuckerberg.If companies fail to comply with Europe's new rules, they face big financial penalties.