JJ Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.

Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.


One of the students injured in the shooting was Clay Horn. Horn was shot twice by a gunman who opened fire, killing eight students and two teachers in an art classroom on Friday.

Horn could have more surgery Tuesday.

Watt announced he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

