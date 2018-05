Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida

CONFIRMED: Suspicious death on White Heron Drive in Santa Rosa Beach is connected to incident being worked by @BayCountySO. #breaking #happeningnow — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

I’ve spoken with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford to offer any state law enforcement assistance his office may need. FDLE, Florida Highway Patrol & FWC officers are currently assisting. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 22, 2018

A flurry of high powered rifle fire just broke out pic.twitter.com/t6lGkRrzKJ — Eryn Dion (@PCNHErynDion) May 22, 2018

There hasn't been much movement just a lot of huddling near the PCB Spec Ops vehicle, which is the white vehicle to the right pic.twitter.com/hP8UfEV4DI — Eryn Dion (@PCNHErynDion) May 22, 2018

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.City spokeswoman Caitlyn Lawrence says it's still an active situation. The suspect has been firing on law enforcement. One civilian received minor injuries in Tuesday's shooting.Walton County Sheriff's officials said on Twitter that the incident is tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach where a body was found inside a home. Few details have been released.The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank. A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot. But Lawrence said the bank is near the apartment building and it appears the suspect is confined to the apartment building.A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.