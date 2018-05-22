U.S. & WORLD

Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida

Authorities in Florida are on the scene of an active shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City. (KFSN)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

City spokeswoman Caitlyn Lawrence says it's still an active situation. The suspect has been firing on law enforcement. One civilian received minor injuries in Tuesday's shooting.

Walton County Sheriff's officials said on Twitter that the incident is tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach where a body was found inside a home. Few details have been released.

The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank. A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot. But Lawrence said the bank is near the apartment building and it appears the suspect is confined to the apartment building.

A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.

Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.
