San Francisco's Salesforce Tower grand opening celebration underway

A grand opening celebration is underway for the Salesforce skyscraper that has changed the face of San Francisco's skyline. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A grand opening celebration is underway for the Salesforce skyscraper that has changed the face of San Francisco's skyline.

Several dignities including Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff and Mayor Mark Farrell are among those who took part in the opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

Salesforce announced that the company will donate $1.5 million to Hamilton Families' Heading Home Initiative to end long-term family homelessness in San Francisco.

This gift will be matched by Marc and Lynne Benioff for a total of $3 million. These donations to one of the city's most urgent causes were made as part of the grand opening celebration of the Salesforce Tower.

The last steel beam was placed on the Salesforce Tower today, making it the tallest occupiable building west of Chicago.



The building stands 1, 070 feet tall and has 60 stories of office space.

Employees are already hard at work inside, with people who started moving in back in January.

