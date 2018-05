Today, I'm proud to celebrate the grand opening of the state-of-the-art @salesforce tower and recognize their unwavering dedication to improving our schools and addressing family homelessness.

The last steel beam was placed on the Salesforce Tower today, making it the tallest occupiable building west of Chicago.

A grand opening celebration is underway for the Salesforce skyscraper that has changed the face of San Francisco's skyline.Several dignities including Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff and Mayor Mark Farrell are among those who took part in the opening ceremony Tuesday morning.Salesforce announced that the company will donate $1.5 million to Hamilton Families' Heading Home Initiative to end long-term family homelessness in San Francisco.This gift will be matched by Marc and Lynne Benioff for a total of $3 million. These donations to one of the city's most urgent causes were made as part of the grand opening celebration of the Salesforce Tower.The building stands 1, 070 feet tall and has 60 stories of office space.Employees are already hard at work inside, with people who started moving in back in January.