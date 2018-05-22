REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Winchester North, right now?

3680 Greenlee Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Winchester North?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Winchester North is currently hovering around $2,450.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3680 Greenlee Drive




Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 3680 Greenlee Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3224 Cadillac Drive




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 3224 Cadillac Drive. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 575-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

394 Boynton Ave.




Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 394 Boynton Ave. that's going for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove and ample cabinet space. Pets are not welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News