Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received.

Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told ABC7 News that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering.O'brien said it's difficult to take a picture and turn it into a bronze plaque and that "no athlete is ever truly happy with the depiction."He also said Chastain is more focused on the mission of the Sports Hall of Fame, which is to raise money so low-income and at-risk kids have access to sports.Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone has been talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "is not the most flattering... but it's nice."The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.Chastain is a San Jose Native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.