Three indie shows: Colouring, TV Girl, Morrissey birthday bash

Colouring at Cafe du Nord

Morrissey Birthday Bash at Rickshaw Stop

TV Girl at Swedish American Hall

Looking for the top indie music events in town? From a group of soulful Brits to an LA-based band pairing psychedelic pop with hip-hop beats, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---London's Colouring melds sonic hues -- including instrumentals and electronic, pop and underground beats -- all with the aim of creating relatable feelings.The band began making international waves in early 2017 with the release of its track "Heathen," which turned Trump-Brexit anxieties into a hopeless romantic melody.Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.- Wednesday, May 23, 6 a.m.Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St.$15Celebrate Morrissey's birthday right with This Charming Band, San Francisco's seminal Morrissey and Smiths cover band. Rickshaw Stop resident DJs Omar and Aaron Axelsen will also be in the house to spin extra helpings of Britpop, classic indie, mod, '60s soul, new wave, post punk and more.Friday, May 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, May 26, 1 a.m.Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.$13TV Girl comes to the Swedish American Hall this Saturday night.The LA-based band began turning heads in 2010 with its unique blend of psychedelic girl-group pop and '90s hip-hop. Expect a dose of southern California soul and '60s French pop, mixed with sharp wit and moody cynicism.Saturday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.- Sunday, May 27, 6 a.m.Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St.$13 for general admission, $15 day of show