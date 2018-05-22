SOCIETY

Three indie shows: Colouring, TV Girl, Morrissey birthday bash

Rickshaw Stop. | Photo: Kaylan S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the top indie music events in town? From a group of soulful Brits to an LA-based band pairing psychedelic pop with hip-hop beats, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Colouring at Cafe du Nord





London's Colouring melds sonic hues -- including instrumentals and electronic, pop and underground beats -- all with the aim of creating relatable feelings.

The band began making international waves in early 2017 with the release of its track "Heathen," which turned Trump-Brexit anxieties into a hopeless romantic melody.

When: Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.- Wednesday, May 23, 6 a.m.
Where: Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Morrissey Birthday Bash at Rickshaw Stop





Celebrate Morrissey's birthday right with This Charming Band, San Francisco's seminal Morrissey and Smiths cover band. Rickshaw Stop resident DJs Omar and Aaron Axelsen will also be in the house to spin extra helpings of Britpop, classic indie, mod, '60s soul, new wave, post punk and more.

When: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, May 26, 1 a.m.
Where: Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
Admission: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TV Girl at Swedish American Hall





TV Girl comes to the Swedish American Hall this Saturday night.

The LA-based band began turning heads in 2010 with its unique blend of psychedelic girl-group pop and '90s hip-hop. Expect a dose of southern California soul and '60s French pop, mixed with sharp wit and moody cynicism.

When: Saturday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.- Sunday, May 27, 6 a.m.
Where: Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St.
Admission: $13 for general admission, $15 day of show

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News