Salesforce Tower is an unmistakable giant, topping out at 1,070 feet tall -- more than 200 feet taller than the Transamerica Pyramid, the previous tallest building in San Francisco.

San Francisco's Salesforce Towers officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 61-floor building is now the tallest west of Chicago.ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of the building when workers installed the tower's trademark 11,000 LED lights, designed by local visual artist Jim Campbell.The installation features moving images from photos taken around the city.Light show premieres begin Tuesday at 8 p.m.