Bay Area couple pokes fun at constant views of massive Salesforce Tower

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of Salesforce Tower when workers installed the tower's trademark LED light installation.

Wherever she went, Nikki Melet can't avoid it."I was dropping my daughter off at school and I saw the tower. I was driving down the street and I saw the tower. I'm like, this is crazy, you can see the tip from everywhere," said Melet, who was standing on Bush and Divisadero Streets, still within plain sight of the Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco.So she and her husband, Stone Melet, set up a website for people to send in pictures of the Salesforce Tower from wherever they may be. They called it " Just The Tip SF ," a suggestive name for a building that seems to pop out of many city views.