Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Color Purple' playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3509821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Color Purple is playing through May 27th at the SHN Orpheum Theatre. (KGO)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 06:00AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Color Purple is playing through May 27th at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.
For tickets,
click here
.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
performing arts
bay area events
bay area
where you live
theater
San Francisco
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA
Make everlasting memories in Santa Clara
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH TONIGHT: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Judge to decide if 49ers' Reuben Foster will stand trial
San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call
EXCLUSIVE: Federal agents bust pop-up vendors selling counterfeit Warriors merchandise
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA
Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Show More
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Flash flooding strikes from Colorado to Maryland
All 6 aboard jet escape wreckage after it skids off runway in Honduras
San Francisco sunglasses thief caught on surveillance video
Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco