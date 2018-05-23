ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Color Purple' playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

The Color Purple is playing through May 27th at the SHN Orpheum Theatre. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Color Purple is playing through May 27th at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.

For tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentperforming artsbay area eventsbay areawhere you livetheaterSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA
Make everlasting memories in Santa Clara
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH TONIGHT: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Judge to decide if 49ers' Reuben Foster will stand trial
San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call
EXCLUSIVE: Federal agents bust pop-up vendors selling counterfeit Warriors merchandise
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA
Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Show More
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Flash flooding strikes from Colorado to Maryland
All 6 aboard jet escape wreckage after it skids off runway in Honduras
San Francisco sunglasses thief caught on surveillance video
Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite
More News