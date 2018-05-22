Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

"Never trust that the Sierras will be safe. Always prepare for the worst." (KGO-TV)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
"Never trust that the Sierras will be safe. Always prepare for the worst." Sage advice from a life-long climber, Chris Bellizzi, of Campbell.

Bellizzi was dismayed to learn a hiker who fell to his death on Monday at Half Dome in Yosemite was hiking in rainy conditions.

He said granite is already slick, wet granite is incredibly slippery.

RELATED: Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite

Climber Hans Florine echoed that sentiment.

We talked with Florine via What's App from his hospital bed.

He's recovering from surgery after breaking his leg and heel in a fall from El Capitan.

Florine has been climbing for 35 years.

"Even the most technical, good sticky rubber climbing shoes aren't going to work on a wet rock," said Florine.

A National Park Service spokeswoman said the man and a companion were scaling the steepest part of the trail where rangers recently installed cables to help hikers get to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face.

The cables are installed each summer to assist the thousands of hikers who make the popular 14-mile round trip.

The NPS said it's the first fatal fall from Half Dome since 2011.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on rock climbing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rock climbingsearchsearch and rescuerescueyosemiteyosemite national parkbuzzworthyhikingYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area
Crews rescue man from cliff at SF's Lands End
Students help rescue man who fell down cliff in Santa Clara County
Top Stories
WATCH TONIGHT: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Judge to decide if 49ers' Reuben Foster will stand trial
San Jose police officers shoot at 3 dogs during disturbance call
EXCLUSIVE: Federal agents bust pop-up vendors selling counterfeit Warriors merchandise
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
ABC7's Spencer Christian opens up about gambling addiction on GMA
Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Show More
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Flash flooding strikes from Colorado to Maryland
All 6 aboard jet escape wreckage after it skids off runway in Honduras
San Francisco sunglasses thief caught on surveillance video
East Bay teacher transfer sparks student activism
More News