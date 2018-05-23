EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3487670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The former girlfriend of San Francisco 49er Reuben Foster recanted her accusations of domestic violence in testimony on Thursday.

Today is a big day in court for 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster. A judge is scheduled to release her decision on if he will go to trial on charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident back in February.This comes after explosive testimony last week during his preliminary hearing. Foster's former girlfriend Elissa Ennis testified she falsely accused the 49ers linebacker of domestic violence because she wanted to get back at him for breaking up with her.Legal analyst Steven Clark said her testimony seemed to be credible. "It came off raw, it came off organic, and she broke down on the stand and apologized," said Clark.Ennis also testified she tried to bring false domestic violence charges against another ex-boyfriend in 2011 when that man tried to break up with her.The 49ers have said they're waiting for the case to be resolved before making any decisions on Foster's future.The judge is expected to issue her ruling at 3:30 p.m.