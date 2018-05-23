Concord police search for man accused of snatching elderly woman's purse

Do you recognize this man? Concord police believe he stole the purses of a 93-year-old & 64-year-old women- knocking down the 93-year-old. She is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/6v9vzAXltA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 23, 2018

Concord police say leads are coming in now that they have released a very clear surveillance photo of a man who they think stole purses from two older women-- one who is in her 90's.A 93-year-old woman is still in the hospital after being knocked to the ground during a purse-snatch robbery Friday afternoon near a bank in Concord, police said.Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunvalley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on report of a robbery.They found a 64-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, both of whom had their purses stolen by a suspect described as a bald Pacific Islander man in his 30s with a heavy build, a tattoo on his right forearm and "gauge" type earrings.Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan that may have been a Chevrolet Malibu.Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (925) 603-5817.