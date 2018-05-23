Family to sue Los Angeles County, sheriff over misrouted 911 calls that resulted in child's death

EMBED </>More Videos

A severe asthma attack left family members of an 11-year-old frantically calling 911, but they said five calls were redirected to the wrong number and the child died. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A severe asthma attack left family members of an 11-year-old frantically calling 911, but they said five calls were redirected to the wrong number and the child died.

The family's attorneys filed a claim against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

It happened Christmas Eve last year, Ashley Flores suffered a severe asthma attack. Her oldest sister, 16-year-old Dulce, called 911 five different times as her family waited for help.

RELATED: 911 operator sentenced for hanging up emergency calls

The family's attorneys said the sheriff's deputy who answered connected the call to a fire station, not a fire dispatch. No one picked up the phone at that fire station and it took 15 minutes before another family member was connected to dispatch.

Attorney Dale Galipo said that delay cost Ashley her life.

"The doctor at the hospital, who spoke to the family, told them that if the response had been sooner, in his opinion, Ashley would have lived," he said.

The family, with help of their attorneys, announced a claim against the county and sheriff on Tuesday. Attorneys said there was a failure to train and that goes all the way to McDonnell at the Hall of Justice. The attorneys also claim the Century station's desk operations failed the past three yearly inspections, indicating a systemic problem.

"This has been happening for three years, which would have given notice to everybody within the chain of command, including the sheriff, that action needed to be taken," attorney Vicki Sarmiento said.

As for Dulce, who felt hopeless making the calls, this is personal.

"Watching someone you love die in front of your very own eyes is absolutely terrible, and it changes you as a person, mentally, physically. It's hard every day to go on," she said. "I don't want anyone to suffer the way me or my family suffered."

The lawsuit will be filed in 45 days.

The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation, but that McDonnell reached out personally to the family and it sends out its condolences to the family on their loss.

The department has also opened up an investigation into the matter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callchild deathasthmalawsuitlos angeles county sheriff's departmentchristmas eveLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
911 operator sentenced for hanging up on emergency calls
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot not engaged during fatal Castro Valley crash
NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem
WATCH TONIGHT: Chasing the Golden State Killer
49ers' Reuben Foster to learn if domestic violence case will go to trial
49ers abstain from vote on policy requiring players to stand for anthem
Air Force pilots eject safely in Mississippi jet crash
Uber puts brakes on self-driving car operation in Arizona
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Show More
Legend of Loch Ness Monster to be tested with DNA samples
Concord police search for man accused of snatching elderly woman's purse
More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue Alex Jones
Kilauea beams through the clouds in mesmerizing time lapse
Officials say 2 whales found in SF Bay died of injuries caused by humans
More News