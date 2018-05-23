TAKE ACTION

Get help with gambling addiction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you or a loved one are struggling with gambling issues, you are not alone. Find the help you need. When you're ready, supportive communities and local resources are available around the clock and year-round.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG)
1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
calpg.org
Text SUPPORT to 53342
A nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. No-cost, confidential help is available.
www.800gambler.chat

Chinese Community Problem Gambling Project
1-888-968-7888 (English, Cantonese, Mandarin)
For culturally competent, community-based strategies to address problem gambling in the Chinese community. Created by NICOS Chinese Health Coalition and Richmond Area Multi-Services, Inc.
www.nicoschc.org

Gamblers Anonymous, Northern California
1-855-222-5542 (1-855-2-CALL-GA)
A free, twelve-step support group dedicated to helping people with a gambling problem.
www.gamblersanonymous.org/mtgdirCA.html

California Youth Crisis Line
1-800-843-5200
24-hour crisis line for youth (ages 12-24) and families in California. Professionally trained peer and adult ally counselors respond with non-judgmental, non-advice crisis intervention counseling and provide local resource referrals with any struggles including gambling, runaway and homelessness, thoughts of suicide, teen pregnancy or substance abuse. Free. Confidential. 24/7.
calyouth.org/ca-youth-crisis-line

National Gambling Helpline
1-800-522-4700 (Call or Text, Open 24/7)
www.ncpgambling.org
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. Help is 100% confidential.
www.ncpgambling.org/chat (Online Chat)

Gam-Anon
A support system for the spouse, family or close friends of those addicted to gambling. It is free assistance.
www.gam-anon.org

California Department of Public Health: Office of Problem Gambling
For Gamblers, Teen Gamblers, and Family Members of Gamblers, take a Self-Assessment to determine if gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love.
www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/opg/Pages/resources-and-tools.aspx

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
take actioncommunityu.s. & worldgamblingaddictionSan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan MateoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
Get help contacting your government representatives
TAKE ACTION
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
Expert: Tipping can lead to sexual harassment
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: PBWC
More take action
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News