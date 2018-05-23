Get help with gambling addiction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you or a loved one are struggling with gambling issues, you are not alone. Find the help you need. When you're ready, supportive communities and local resources are available around the clock and year-round.
This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG)
1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)
calpg.org
Text SUPPORT to 53342
A nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. No-cost, confidential help is available.
www.800gambler.chat
Chinese Community Problem Gambling Project
1-888-968-7888 (English, Cantonese, Mandarin)
For culturally competent, community-based strategies to address problem gambling in the Chinese community. Created by NICOS Chinese Health Coalition and Richmond Area Multi-Services, Inc.
www.nicoschc.org
Gamblers Anonymous, Northern California
1-855-222-5542 (1-855-2-CALL-GA)
A free, twelve-step support group dedicated to helping people with a gambling problem.
www.gamblersanonymous.org/mtgdirCA.html
California Youth Crisis Line
1-800-843-5200
24-hour crisis line for youth (ages 12-24) and families in California. Professionally trained peer and adult ally counselors respond with non-judgmental, non-advice crisis intervention counseling and provide local resource referrals with any struggles including gambling, runaway and homelessness, thoughts of suicide, teen pregnancy or substance abuse. Free. Confidential. 24/7.
calyouth.org/ca-youth-crisis-line
National Gambling Helpline
1-800-522-4700 (Call or Text, Open 24/7)
www.ncpgambling.org
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem. Help is 100% confidential.
www.ncpgambling.org/chat (Online Chat)
Gam-Anon
A support system for the spouse, family or close friends of those addicted to gambling. It is free assistance.
www.gam-anon.org
California Department of Public Health: Office of Problem Gambling
For Gamblers, Teen Gamblers, and Family Members of Gamblers, take a Self-Assessment to determine if gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love.
www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/opg/Pages/resources-and-tools.aspx
