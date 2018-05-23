The bling side of the Bay: Oakland's priciest rentals

If you can afford to spend $5,800/month for rent (or just feel like daydreaming), take a look at Oakland's most expensive residential listings, via rental site Zumper.
5437 Lawton Ave. (Shafter)
The most expensive listing we found is for a single-family home at 5437 Lawton Ave. with three bedrooms and two bathrooms that takes up 2,080 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $3,000/month, this spot is currently going for $5,800/month.
The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, an entry room, a marble fireplace, built-in storage features, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a laundry room. In addition, the home also offers a backyard with a barbecue grill and a deck. Dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
539 Merritt Ave. (Cleveland Heights)
This unit at 539 Merritt Ave. in Cleveland Heights has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,200 square feet of space. The average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $2,692/month, but this spot is listed at $3,850/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. In the newly remodeled apartment, you can expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, a small breakfast nook, granite countertops and two closets. Pets are not allowed in this voluminous home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has good transit options.
240 Third St. (Jack London Square)
Located at 240 Third St. in Jack London Square, this apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom, and takes up 791 square feet. The average cost for a one-bedroom in Oakland is about $2,200/month, but this living space is currently listed at $2,635/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. A fitness center, residents' lounge and outdoor space are offered as building amenities, but cats and dogs aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
