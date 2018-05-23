GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex

EMBED </>More Videos

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex (1 of 4)

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex

The Golden State killer terrorized the Bay Area and California for over four decades. As investigator Paul Holes puts it, he had "some anger" against a woman named Bonnie. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Killer terrorized the Bay Area and California for over four decades.

WATCH: ABC7 Presents 'Chasing the Golden State Killer'

As investigator Paul Holes puts it, he had "some anger" against a woman named Bonnie, and their failed relationship may have been motive for some of his crimes.

"As the East Area Rapist is physically raping the victim, he is sobbing and saying, 'I hate you Bonnie,'" said Holes. "That told me that he had some significant female in his life named Bonnie and he had some anger."

PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer

Joseph DeAngelo, the man now accused of being the Golden State Killer, was engaged to a woman named Bonnie in the early 1970s.

Bonnie has been identified and is said to be talking with prosecutors.

See more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerserial killerserial rapistSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
WHO IS HE: The life and history of the alleged Golden State Killer
Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Report: San Francisco police identify suspect in 1970s serial killings
Estranged wife of 'Golden State Killer' suspect releases statement
Key ruling in 'Golden State Killer' case ordered by judge
VIDEO: Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance inside a cage
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News