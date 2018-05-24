REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in San Jose?

88 N. Jackson Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1315 La Terrace Circle (South Almaden Valley)




Listed at $2,000/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1315 La Terrace Circle.

A swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

88 N. Jackson Ave., #412 (North Valley)




Here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 88 N. Jackson Ave. that's also going for $2,000/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1150 Francisco Ave. (North Willow Glen / Gardner)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1150 Francisco Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month.

In the corner unit, you'll find carpeted floors, closet space, new appliances and granite countertops. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
