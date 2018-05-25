REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Hayes Valley

145 Fell St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hayes Valley has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

539 Octavia St., #7




Listed at $1,750/month, this 180-square-foot studio, located at 539 Octavia St., is 27.1 percent less than the $2,400/month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a kitchenette with a mini refrigerator and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

515 Octavia St.




Here's a studio apartment at 515 Octavia St., which is going for $2,195/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a stove and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

265 Fell St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 265 Fell St., listed at $2,950/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

145 Fell St., #103




Listed at $2,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 145 Fell St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
