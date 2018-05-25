FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Wine Day for $1 with Airbnb

People cheers using wine glasses in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cheers! Friday, May 25 is National Wine Day.

San Francisco-based Airbnb is helping people celebrate across the country with wine-based Experiences for only $1. Experiences is the name Airbnb gives to short term tours and events, like a guided stroll through a vineyard, or an organized wine tasting event.

Friday only, eight different wine-themed Experiences can be purchased for $1 per person. The Experience must be booked on Friday, May 25 for an event this weekend.

The closest Experiences to the Bay Area are in Southern California. You can view all options here. Some events have already sold out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinedealsairbnbbay area eventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News