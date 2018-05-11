EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2413568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Christmas Eve it will be 15 years since Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home.

An updated photograph of convicted killer Scott Peterson has been released by San Quentin State Prison. It's standard for the California Department of Corrections to re-photograph inmates every few years. This picture is dated May 11, 2018.Scott Peterson remains on Death Row for killing his wife Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor.Laci disappeared from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 while 8 months pregnant.Her remains washed ashore near Berkeley in April of 2003.Scott Peterson was convicted by a Redwood City jury in 2004 and in 2005 was sentenced to death.