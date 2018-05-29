REAL ESTATE

What will $2,300 rent you in San Jose?

5723 Via Monte Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

335 Bonita Ave. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,300/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 335 Bonita Ave.

The building offers outdoor space and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

14 Castlecrest Drive (North Valley)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 14 Castlecrest Drive. It's listed for $2,250/month.

In the unit, there are carpeted floors, generous closet space, new countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5723 Via Monte Drive (Almaden Valley)




Here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5723 Via Monte Drive that's also going for $2,250/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous storage space and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
