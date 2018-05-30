FOOD & DRINK

Vegetarian Taiwanese cafe opens in North Valley

Photo: Christine T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A combination vegetarian cafe and health food market has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to North Valley, Joyheart Cafe, is located at 1344 Ridder Park Dr. and is the first international location for the Taiwan-based business.

On the menu, expect to find vegetarian versions of Chinese dishes like vegan eel over rice, meatless minced pork over rice and braised noodle soup. In addition, the cafe offers coffee and tea drinks, like its specialty organic kumquat honey tea.

Joyheart Cafe has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Christine T., the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 25, said, "The meal was delicious, you can tell the food is fresh, and the portion was big and very filling. Can't believe the eel is vegan, it's made from tofu, and the sauce was yummy as well. Also the rice was cooked perfectly!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. For Joyheart Cafe's hours, call 408-649-6134.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News