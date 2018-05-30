Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2129 Randolph Drive (West San Carlos / Burbank)
Listed at $1,895/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2129 Randolph Drive.
The building has assigned parking and on-site management. The unit features carpeting, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
206 N. 11th St. (Downtown)
Here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 206 N. 11th St. that's going for $1,850/month.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
3680 Greenlee Drive (Winchester North)
Next, check out this 450-square-foot studio that's located at 3680 Greenlee Drive. It's listed for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, reserved parking and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
