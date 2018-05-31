FOOD & DRINK

Upscale Indian spot Besharam debuts in Dogpatch

By Hoodline
Besharam, an upscale Indian eatery, recently opened in Dogpatch at 1275 Minnesota St., at the Minnesota Street Project.

The brainchild of chef and owner Heena Patel, Besharam features menu items like charred broccoli and quinoa, grilled paneer kebabs, grilled asparagus salads and mango ice cream.

Besharam (the Hindi word for "shameless"), has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"The food here was like no Indian food I've had before," yelper Tuan N. said. "I won't be surprised if this place blows up soon. The Dogpatch keeps getting more and more great stuff, and you know things will be popping once the new stadium is built. Better try it soon while there isn't a silly waiting list."

Yelper Cherylynn N. noted, "Service was friendly, prompt, and attentive. The chef's husband checked in with us and explained the ideas behind some of the dishes, which was a nice touch. The food is refined and shamelessly full of flavor."

Besharam is open weekdays for lunch from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and serves dinner Tuesday - Saturday from 5 - 10 p.m. In a few weeks, the restaurant will also open for weekend brunch, said an employee.
