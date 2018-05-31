REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?

93 E. William St. | Photos: Zumper

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,000, compared to a $2,095 one-bedroom median for San Jose as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

93 E. William St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 93 E. William St., is listed for $1,795/month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the corner unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, granite countertops, large windows and two closets. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

206 N. 11th St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 206 N. 11th St., which, at 720-square-feet, is going for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

300 Almaden Blvd.




Then there's this 600-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 300 Almaden Blvd., listed at $1,950/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fireplace heater, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

832 N. First St.




Also listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 832 N. First St.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed unless they're service animals.

(Here's the listing.)

536 S. Eighth St., #9




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 536 S. Eighth St., is listed for $1,995/month for its 683-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised carpeting, granite countertops, closet space, storage features, large windows and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)
