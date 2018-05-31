What does $3,000 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco on a budget of $3,000/month. (By comparison, the citywide median for a one-bedroom is $3,493/month.)
Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
---
3820 Divisadero St. (Marina)
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3820 Divisadero St. is listed for $3,000/month.
The unit contains hardwood floors, a stove, three walk-in closets, bay windows and built-in storage features, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1222 Harrison St. (SoMa)
Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio that's located at 1222 Harrison St. and is listed for $2,995/month.
In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and large windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck, outdoor space, a business center and a residents lounge. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
4220 Cesar Chavez, #533 (Noe Valley)
Located at 4220 Cesar Chavez, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is also listed for $2,995/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a patio and ample natural light. Garage parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
312 Fillmore St. (Lower Haight)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 312 Fillmore St. (at Fillmore & Haight streets). It's listed for $2,995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in shelves and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2642 Van Ness Ave. (Marina)
In the Marina, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2642 Van Ness Ave. is going for $2,995/month.
The building includes on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, two closets, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Feline companions are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
