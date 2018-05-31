What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Oakland with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2693 79th Ave. (Eastmont)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2693 79th Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 1,609-square-feet of space.
In the duplex, there are hardwood floors, large windows, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1428 35th Ave., #3 (St. Elizabeth)
Here's a 500-square-foot studio unit at 1428 35th Ave. (at International Boulevard & 35th Avenue) that's going for $1,695/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
269 Fairmount Ave. (Oakland Ave/ Harrison St)
Also listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 269 Fairmount Ave.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space, new countertops, built-in storage features and large windows. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
128 Catron Drive (Sobrante Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 128 Catron Drive. It's listed for $1,650/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.
