BUSINESS

LA-based SEV Laser Aesthetics plans Castro location

SEV Laser will be opening at 2176 Market St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Los Angeles-based SEV Laser Aesthetics is planning to open its first Bay Area medical spa in the Castro at The Duboce apartment building (Sanchez at Market streets).

The company will move into a ground-floor suite, the second of three vacant retail spaces in the building to be filled this year. A middle space, which has approximately 1,425 square feet, remains empty. Earlier this year, we reported that Black Hammer Brewing plans to open an indoor beer garden in the same building.
Construction at 2176 Market St has yet to begin. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

SEV Laser Aesthetics, which specializes in hair removal, skin tightening and other treatments, was founded in 2010 by Sevana Petrosian. The company currently operates five locations in Southern California, and one in New York.

Because the business has fewer than 11 locations, it's not considered formula retail and need not apply for a conditional use permit. This will be the Castro's second laser hair removal business; Laser Away at 410 Castro Street has been operating since 2016.
SEV Laser Aesthetics' Hermosa Beach location. | SEV Laser/Instagram

Public records show SEV Laser Aesthetics has already applied for permits to make changes to the approximately 1,090-square-foot space. Approved construction includes adding new walls to create private rooms and making plumbing and electrical improvements, with costs estimated at $40,000.

Hoodline contacted Petrosian for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

Have you come across a new business in your neighborhood? Text your tip and a horizontal photo to 415-200-3233; if we use your information in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News