SF Weekend: Union Street Music Festival, North Beach wine walk, more

Tonight, Anchor Brewing Company hosts Wet Hot American Summer: Film & Beer Pairing at the Balboa Theater in the Outer Richmond. Tickets include entry to the movie, plus three specialty brews for the occasion. The folks from San Franpsycho will also be on hand for a live screen printing of a limited-edition design.
Tomorrow, join the 1st Annual North Beach Summer Wine Walk. Attendees will meet at Belle Cora (565 Green St. at Columbus Avenue) for tickets, a wine tasting glass and a map of participating merchants. The even also coincides with the neighborhood's First Fridays Art Walk.
On Saturday, the Union Street Music Festival features twenty-four bands from five different genres, arts and craft exhibitors, an array of food vendors and beer and wine being poured at several beverage gardens.
Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, bring the family to the free International Children's Day Festival at the Bayview Opera House. There will be lunch and beverages provided with registration, along with games, activities, arts and crafts, a pop-up playground and more.
Photo: Steven Restivo Event Services/Facebook
Locals are still sporting layers, but the San Francisco Symphony's summer season is sizzling hot with performances that include a July Fourth spectacular, movie screenings with live accompaniment, and concerts that spotlight the works of classic composers like Gershwin and Tchaikovsky.
- Salute to Gershwin
July 3, 7:30 p.m.
- The Little Mermaid feature film with the SF Symphony
July 6 - 7 at 7:30 p.m., July 8 at 2pm (kids' tickets half price)
- Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
July 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Decadent Romance: Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky
July 13 - 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Star Wars feature film series with the SF Symphony
July 18 - 21 at 7:30 p.m., July 26 - 28 at 7:30 p.m
July 29 at 7:30 p.m., August 2 - 3 at 7:30 p.m.
On July Fourth, SFS performs an exhilarating program at Shoreline Amphitheater that culminates in a thrilling fireworks display, and on Sunday, July 22, it returns to Stern Grove for its annual free concert for a dazzling afternoon of al fresco music.
Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.
Thursday, May 31
Friday, June 1
Saturday, June 2
Sunday, June 3
To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.
Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline advertising partner.