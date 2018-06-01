REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Bay Area: What does $3,200 get you?

179 Corbett Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Bay Area?

We compared what $3,200 might get you in San Francisco, San Jose and Richmond, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

San Francisco -- 179 Corbett Ave., #1




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 179 Corbett Ave. in San Francisco's Corona Heights neighborhood. Asking $3,200/month, it's priced four percent below the $3,334 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity.Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

San Jose -- 3146 Yuma Drive




Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 3146 Yuma Drive in San Jose's Spartan Keys / Monterey Corridor neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,200/month for its 1,050-square-feet of space--eight percent less than San Jose's median three-bedroom rent of $3,476.

The duplex features hardwood flooring, a corner kitchen, generous cabinet space, a laundry room and garage parking. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Richmond -- 2121 Florida Ave.




Here's a 1,186-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2121 Florida Ave. in Richmond's Coronado neighborhood, listed at $3,200/month. That's 28 percent pricier than Richmond's median three-bedroom rent of $2,500.

In the unit, you can expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a fenced yard. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News