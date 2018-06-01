Renting in the Bay Area: What does $3,200 get you?

We compared what $3,200 might get you in San Francisco, San Jose and Richmond, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
San Francisco -- 179 Corbett Ave., #1
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 179 Corbett Ave. in San Francisco's Corona Heights neighborhood. Asking $3,200/month, it's priced four percent below the $3,334 median rent for a one bedroom in San Francisco.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity.Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
San Jose -- 3146 Yuma Drive
Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 3146 Yuma Drive in San Jose's Spartan Keys / Monterey Corridor neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,200/month for its 1,050-square-feet of space--eight percent less than San Jose's median three-bedroom rent of $3,476.
The duplex features hardwood flooring, a corner kitchen, generous cabinet space, a laundry room and garage parking. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Richmond -- 2121 Florida Ave.
Here's a 1,186-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2121 Florida Ave. in Richmond's Coronado neighborhood, listed at $3,200/month. That's 28 percent pricier than Richmond's median three-bedroom rent of $2,500.
In the unit, you can expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a fenced yard. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)