Hello, stranger: six new San Jose restaurants

From an ice-cream shop to a vegan cafe, read on for a list of the newest restaurants to open around town.
Joyheart Cafe
Photo: Mike N./Yelp
Stop by 1344 Ridder Park Dr. in North Valley and you'll find Joyheart Cafe, a new cafe, health market and vegan spot.
This newcomer, which originated in Taiwan, specializes in single and combination vegetarian dishes, afternoon tea, desserts, coffee and specialty drinks. Look for items like vegetarian eel or vegan minced pork over rice, and braised noodle soup.
Tea Village
Photo: tea village/Yelp
New to 231 E. Santa Clara St. in Downtown is Tea Village, a spot that's serving bubble tea and more.
Tea Village customers are invited to choose their own personal level of sweetness. Flavors run the gamut, with options like sparkling peach tea, rose tea crema and Sakura strawberry green tea.
Rita's
Photo: david n./Yelp
Wander over to 925 Blossom Hill Rd. in the Westfield Oakridge mall in Playa Del Rey and you'll find Rita's, a spot serving Italian ice and other frozen custard desserts.
Rita's has more than 700 locations nationwide, and offers self-serve container catering for your next birthday party, wedding, school event, or any private function or public gathering.
Banh Mi Oven
Photo: banh mi oven/Yelp
Now open at 221 E. San Fernando St. Downtown is Banh Mi Oven, a Vietnamese, New American and Asian fusion spot.
This joint keeps it fairly traditional, dressing each banh mi with pickled carrots and radishes, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapenos, while patrons choose from items like fried eggs, sardines, sweet-and-sour pork or grilled chicken to complete their sandwich. Further options include fried rice, Vietnamese coffee, Thai iced tea and spring rolls.
Early Limits Fish and Chips
Photo: daniel r./Yelp
A new addition to Downtown, Early Limits Fish and Chips is a spot to score (you guessed it) fish and chips -- and not really much more.
Located at 1100 N. 1st St., this establishment offers two kinds of fish -- fresh halibut and fresh cod -- with fried potatoes. Choose up to five pieces of fish, or slap a fillet in the middle of a sesame seed bun and make it a sandwich. Sides include cole slaw and french fries.
Benedict's Cafe & Bar
Photo: james v./Yelp
Benedict's Cafe & Bar is a cocktail bar and breakfast spot serrving traditional American fare that recently opened at 5365 Camden Ave. in Cambrian Park.
This new haunt offers all-day breakfast items like steak and eggs, waffles, pancakes, and a choice of Benedicts. And don't forget to check out the robust drink selection that includes strawberry mimosas, Bloody Marys, and bellinis.