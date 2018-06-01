REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose, explored

666 Lanfair Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1026 E. Santa Clara St.




Listed at $1,595/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1026 E. Santa Clara St. in Downtown, is 5.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $1,695/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the top floor unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1891 Curtner Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1891 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, is listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and closet space. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

110 Graham Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 110 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds, which, at 650-square-feet, is going for $1,750/month.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

666 Lanfair Drive




Listed at $1,895/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 666 Lanfair Drive in Branham / Pearl.

In the condo, anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, a breakfast bar and a patio. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News