Golden State Warriors Give back in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --Less than 24 hours after winning game one of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were back doing what they love to do, being mentors to kids in underserved communities. The NBA and the team dedicated a Learn and Play Zone at the Boys and Girls Club in San Leandro.
Both Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were in their element, interacting with kids at the Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro.
Giving back to the community that worships them is something the Golden State Warriors are good at. With the help of the NBA, the Warriors dedicated a new space for kids called NBA Cares Learn and Play Zone inside the Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro.
SCHEDULE: Warriors-Cavaliers in NBA Finals
The facility will have three spaces, including a multi-purpose room with computers and books.
But it was hard to distance themselves from last night's game and that very important win over Cleveland.
"They were very scrappy, very physical, whoever is out there on the floor is a threat so you have to be ready. Obviously, we have to do a better job with LeBron but we have to stay locked in with everyone," Curry told reporters.
ABC7 News asked Durant how he was preparing for game two. "I don't know, I don't think about it. I guess watch films enjoy that when I go home enjoy it, enjoy being at home. I try not think about it too much," he told me.
None of them wanted to talk about how the game ended with an altercation between Cleveland's Tristan Thompson and the Warriors' Draymond Green, but the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver had plenty to say about it.
"I'd say the game got a little chippy at the end and you don't want to hear people officiating after but you also don't want to see a game decided by a mistake a player makes as well," he said.
RELATED: Unique art shows Warriors in different light
Silver acknowledged it was a tough game. Before leaving here Curry made a promise to the kids.
"We're going to chase this trophy like crazy these next weekends or so, but to see your smiling faces that's what it's all about," Curry told the kids.
That's music to their ears and a promise as well to his fans.
You can watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday on ABC7.
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV