Smoothie operators: 3 new spots serving juice and more

The next time you're in the mood for some juice and smoothies, try out one of these newcomers.
Project Juice
2234 Chestnut St., Marina
Photo: monica b./Yelp
Project Juice is a spot to score juice, smoothies, coffee and tea in the Marina.
With locations sprinkled around San Francisco, this juice joint sells its own cold-pressed and bottled juices in customizable packs of six or more. The company delivers its selection of fruit bowls, and offers a number of supplements like sprouted almonds, trail mix, granola and vanilla powder to add to your favorite blend.
Yelp users are excited about Project Juice, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
"My girlfriends have been raving about this place and now I know why," Yelper Chris S. said. "Smart, clean, healthy, tasty and simple. Employees were kind and helpful. I will definitely be a returning customer."
Yelper Michelle S. added, "this is my new favorite location. The store is spacious and well designed with modern decor. Customer service is great, super speedy and friendly. I'll definitely be a regular here now that it is closer to me house."
Project Juice is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Karma Cafe
1901 Hayes St., Panhandle
Photo: karma cafe/Yelp
Karma Cafe is a spot to score coffee and tea, sandwiches, juice and smoothies.
Courtesy of San Francisco native, chef and owner Mandy Lawson, the cafe offers hot and cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, freshly squeezed juices, and breakfast and lunch items like breakfast burritos, avocado toast, turkey sandwiches and roast beef paninis.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Karma Cafe has been getting positive attention.
"In summary, this place is amazing," Yelper Jordan S. said. "The environment is so welcoming, the amount of time they took to decorate the place is very noticeable. It's an ideal and much needed coffee spot in the area. You will definitely be seeing me here frequently."
Yelper Megan P. added, "Such a welcoming space. Great coffee and snacks. Lovely staff. I have to say, the current staff situation is by far the best. I'm so happy that we have such a gem in the neighborhood again."
Karma Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Flor De Cafe
1020 Valencia St., Mission
Photo: eugenia r./Yelp
Flor De Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering juice, smoothies and more.
For breakfast, look for items like an assortment of fruit bowls, waffles, eggs, bacon, yogurt, and a selection of freshly squeezed juice. Lunchtime fare includes the Original Lomito, made with pork or chicken, mayonnaise, tomatoes, avocado and sauerkraut on ciabatta bread; the Veggie Panini, built with mushrooms, zucchini, swiss cheese, dill pickles, dijon mustard and spinach; and the Chilean Hot Dog, an all-beef hot dog with avocado, tomato, sauerkraut and mayonnaise.
Flor De Cafe's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"New sandwich spot on the block, and I really hope they stick around for a while," Yelper Vivian H. said. "I've tried both the chicken and pork lomito sandwiches, and both are super delicious."
Yelper A P. noted, "Amazing service and great food." Awesome location. I will definitely be back."
Flor De Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.