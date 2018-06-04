Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3680 Greenlee Drive (Winchester North)
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio is located at 3680 Greenlee Drive.
The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
109 Duane St., #1 (Downtown)
Next, check out this 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 109 Duane St. It's listed for $1,750/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a stove, closet space and large windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
394 Boynton Ave. (Winchester North)
Here's a 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 394 Boynton Ave. that's also going for $1,750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1891 Curtner Ave. (Cambrian Park)
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1891 Curtner Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.
On-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a stove and generous cabinet space. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)