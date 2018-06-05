PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Fox News apologizes for using misleading photos of Eagles kneeling in prayer before games

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) and Zach Ertz (86) kneel before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA --
Fox News has issued an apology after receiving backlash from Philadelphia Eagles players following a report showing team members kneeling in prayer before football games.

On the Monday night broadcast of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, the newscast reported on President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles' visit to the White House in the wake of the national anthem debate.

During the report, images of Eagles players kneeling in prayer before games this past season were shown. Players included quarterback Carson Wentz, running back Corey Clement, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, and tight end Zach Ertz.

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz kneels before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Fox News tweeted video of the report with the caption, "President @realDonaldTrump says Philadelphia @Eagles won't attend @WhiteHouse ceremony amid national anthem dispute."

On Twitter, Ertz was among the players saying Fox News was misleading viewers by representing those photos as something they were not.

"This can't be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this..." Ertz tweeted.

RELATED: 49ers talk NFL policy on kneeling, state of the team in Santa Clara

Linebacker Jordan Hicks responded to Ertz tweeted, saying "So sad!! Smh."
Defensive end Chris Long pointed out no Eagles player knelt for the anthem during the season.

"Most players (and there were many players, many players...) that wanted to opt out had decided long b4 the anthem rule came down. It wasn't discussed once in our meetings about the visit," Long tweeted.

6abc Action News reached out to Fox News for clarification Tuesday morning.

Christopher Wallace, the Executive Producer of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, issued the following statement:
"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error."

Fox News removed the tweet around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They also released the statement on their Twitter account.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesPresident Donald Trumpthe white housenational anthemnflu.s. & worldprotest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kenney calls Trump 'fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size'
Eagles respond after Trump cancels White House visit
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Terrell Owens to give Hall of Fame speech at his college
President Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House
Terrell Owens won't attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony
White House blames Eagles for Trump's cancellation of Super Bowl celebration
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Portland Timbers sink San Jose Earthquakes, extend unbeaten streak to 11
Kevin Durant on NBA career: 'It's been like a movie'
Piscotty homers in 11th, Athletics rally past Indians 6-3
Cardinals try for another series win in San Francisco
A's Jackson hopes to continue success against Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News