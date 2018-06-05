Stay cool, San Jose: 3 new spots selling frozen treats

You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fit the bill.
Rita's
925 Blossom Hill Rd., Branham
Photo: david n./Yelp
Rita's offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt.
With two other locations in San Jose and a mobile cart at Raging Waters, this spot specializes in Italian ice flavors like root beer, raspberry, cotton candy and tropical punch. More offerings include frozen custard cakes, milkshakes and frozen custard in a cone.
Rita's current Yelp rating of five stars out of one review indicates positive attention from users so far.
"A really good start," Yelper Robby T. said. "I got the swirl custard with green apple ice. They also give mall-employee discounts. The girls were nice and offered samples too. Located by Charlotte Rousse. I'll definitely be back."
Rita's is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Icey Poki
1630 E. Capitol Expy., Evergreen
Photo: christine t./Yelp
Icey Poki is a spot to score poke, rolled ice cream and frozen yogurt.
Once you're inside, check out the chalkboard menu and look for sweet treats like the Manana Mango, Matcha Heaven, and Monkey Business with bananas. Toppings include mochi, lychee, pocky sticks and panda cookies.
Yelp users are generally positive about Icey Poki, which currently holds four stars out of 66 reviews.
"Of course, after I had my poke bowl I went over to the other side and had a mango icey," Yelper AnnaMarie M. said. "It was delicious and it's always fun to watch them chop, scrape and roll. Great service, fun atmosphere and delicious food and ice cream."
Yelper Jewel N. added, "Great and close to my house. I liked their variety of toppings and portions for their poke bowls. Also went across the room to get my ice cream, where I had the strawberry with mochi and graham crackers."
Icey Poki is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Teazu
979 Story Rd., Tully Santee
Photo: teazu/Yelp
Teazu is a Vietnamese tea shop offering boba, ice cream and frozen yogurt.
This spot serves tea in environmentally friendly cups that allow customers to drink their beverages without a straw. Keep an eye out for flavors like the Pink Panther, Lychee Bomb, Peach-A-Boo, Mango Drop, Blazin Berry and Oh Honey.
Teazu has been receiving good reviews, and currently holds four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.
"Located in Vietnam Town, there's a plethora of boba shops neighboring eachother, and each has something great to offer," Yelper Alex L. said. "The interior is pretty nice and enjoyed my tea."
Yelper Diana P. added, "This place is cute and new. I really like the varieties of drinks. It reminds me of Pekoe with all their fancy names. They have lots of different jellies and gelato."
Teazu is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.