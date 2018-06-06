2018-ELECTION

Taser policy measure put forth by San Francisco Police Officers Association fails

A citywide proposition put forth by the San Francisco Police Officers Association that outlined a policy for when police officers could use Taser stun guns appears to have been defeated by voters.

Preliminary election results indicate that more than 60 percent of voters voted no on Proposition H.

If passed, the proposition would have allowed for the Police Department to request funding for the devices within 45 days of it being enacted.

According to the No on Prop H Committee, the proposition would have also loosened existing restrictions for the use of Tasers, allowing for officers to use them in non-violent situations and to disregard de-escalation tactics.

In March, the San Francisco Police Commission voted on a policy for the use of Tasers, after the commission had already approved their use by officers back in November.

San Francisco voters also appeared to narrowly decline to pass two other propositions, early results indicate.

With just over 57 percent of voters voting no on Proposition I, the measure to discourage professional sports teams to move to San Francisco failed to pass.

If approved, the city would have adopted a policy not to encourage sports teams from other cities to move to San Francisco and would have opposed any sports team ownership group attempting to avoid payment of an outstanding public debt.

The proposition was put forth by city officials in light of the move by of San Francisco 49ers to Santa Clara and the pending relocations of the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas and the Golden State Warriors from Oakland to San Francisco.

Proposition D also appears to have failed, with more than 55 percent of voters rejecting it.

The measure would have created a fund for homeless services, housing for extremely low- to middle-income households and for other public purposes, by imposing a new gross receipts tax of 1.7 percent on revenues a business receives from leasing commercial spaces in the city.

